They are the military that protect and prolong the permanence of the Nicolás Maduro regime. Faithful allies, each one in their different areas of the military establishment complements and articulates to give the president of Venezuela a power base sustained by force of arms, terror, repression and corruption, say his comrades in arms.

Who are they God given hair and Vladimir Padrino López.

The destiny of the country is in their hands: they will say whether or not they will deliver Maduro to the United States Justice, which offers $ 15 million reward for his capture.

The decision will depend on their conscience and how much they are willing to negotiate to save themselves from the fall after 22 years of failures that have led to the destruction of Venezuela.

Faithful Laderos de Hugo Chávez

Both Lieutenant Cabello and General Padrino participated in the attempted coup February 4, 1992 under the command of the late Hugo Chávez.

The former was very active in the coup against then-president Carlos Andrés Pérez, while the latter preferred to remain hidden and passive in the rear, according to the chronicles of the time.

The two soldiers are sanctioned by the United States and the European Union. Cabello is retired and has a $ 10 million reward for his capture.

But Godfather no, although they are both accused of being allegedly linked to drug trafficking, money laundering, terrorism and crimes against humanity for the violation of human rights before the International Criminal Court.

The powerful defense minister

The new general Vladimir Padrino López is the longest serving Minister of Defense of the republican history of Venezuela.

He has been in office for seven years, taking care of Maduro’s back, when the tradition is only one year to prevent the incumbents from becoming enchanted at Fort Tiuna, headquarters of the military portfolio.

This general of four soles, born in Caracas 58 years ago, should already be retired for having fulfilled more than 30 years of service, but Maduro has left him in office because he is the only one who can guarantee him loyalty and control of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

President Nicolas Maduro and his Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López during a military parade in Caracas in 2018. Photo: AP

“He has not removed it because he has not found anyone else with his characteristics who can replace him,” says an analyst who requested anonymity.

The person who best knows the negative transformations that the FANB has undergone is the former Defense Minister, Fernando Ochoa Antich. In dialogue with Clarion points out that beyond the complicity that the military have with Maduro, Chavismo has imposed a political system that guarantees stability and continuity.

“The military achieved so much power because they controlled all the factors throughout these 22 years of Chavismo, such as the ideology of the FANB, terror and corruption. The armed forces have been corrupted, ”says Ochoa Antich, who did not want to personalize any of his comrades in arms for fear of reprisals.

Maduro has rewarded the Defense Minister’s loyalty, turning him into the richest and most powerful military man in the country.

Padrino directs CAMIMPEG, which is the Military Stock Company for the Mining, Oil and Gas Industries. This company manufactures from uniforms, dairy production, confiscated agricultural companies to metallurgical, oil and gas.

Life of luxury and waste

Padrino also controls more than 600 confiscated public companies, more than eleven ministries, 1,500 gas stations, two dozen military parliamentarians and the military attachés of the country’s foreign service embassies.

General Padrino likes the good life and splendid parties, as observed in the social chronicles of Caracas. His two sons Yarazeth and Mitchell are not far behind in Spain, where they are known for life full of luxuries and waste they lead.

In the exclusive Bling Bling nightclub in Madrid they chained a multi-day spree that cost astronomical bills that were ultimately paid with the proceeds of the corruption.

It is striking that the United States has not put a price on the arrest of Padrino as it has on the eleven Chavista leaders for whose arrests it offers $ 90 million in rewards.

“For strategic reasons, I suppose that Padrino was left without reward so that he could at some point end the regime. He has had the opportunity to hand over Maduro but he has not done so yet, “says criminal lawyer Alejandro Rebolledo to Clarion.

Rebolledo, also a magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in exile, considers that Padrino is a victim and hostage of his own network and labyrinth that he has built.

“He lives tied up and guarded 24 hours a day by the Russian and Cuban intelligence mafias. It is given over to the maneuvering and support services of terrorist, guerrilla, drug trafficking and paramilitary groups, which they themselves built. That’s why it doesn’t do anything ”.

Diosdado Cabello, the man with the “stick”

From being the number two in these eight years of Maduro, he became the third in the chain of command when he was displaced by Jorge Rodríguez, the president of the Chavista National Assembly, last January.

Diosdado Cabello is now only a deputy and first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. But it still retains a lot of power and weight.

It controls the ruling party, the middle army officers, the repressive bodies, the courts, the public finances, the electrical appliance trade, department stores, part of the gas and oil production, some gold, diamond and coltan mines.

Diosdado Cabello was sworn in as Venezuela’s vice president by Hugo Chávez in January 2002. Photo: AFP

He was born in El Furial, an oil town in Monagas, in the bosom of a humble home and is now a tycoon who made millions in the heat of the Chavista revolution.

They say he owns half of Venezuela. He amassed his fortune in all the public positions he held, for example, as governor of Miranda, president of the National Assembly, president of the National Constituent Assembly. It also controls much of the judicial system, especially the criminal courts.

His method was to put figureheads, childhood friends and comrades in arms in key positions in the public administration and in confiscated companies. Thus wove a network of corruption with loyal partners who give their lives for him. Hence its influence on the middle layer of army officers.

Diosdado Cabello celebrates together with the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, other pro-government candidates, the results of the questioned elections last December, in Caracas. Photo: EFE

The most chavista

Cabello is the most Chavista of all the leaders of the regime. He is the one who defends the legacy of the caudillo so much that he forced all the institutions and ministries to put up a sign at the entrance that says: “Here we do not speak ill of Chávez.”

The singing voice of the Chavista narrative was exercised for the last 6 years in his program “With the mazo giving” broadcast every Wednesday by the state-run Venezolana de Televisión until this week. He had to suspend it because a Covid-19 outbreak appeared among his employees.

In his television program, Cabello, he exhibited the strength of his club. He had a large audience, everyone saw him, both chavistas and opponents.

It was a window to find out about the hunt that he mounted against the opponents of the regime. It was enough that he threatened someone to see him imprisoned the next day. The same with the lawsuits he launched against newspapers such as The National or As it is to be cornered the next day.

Cabello is no longer the second in command but he continues to be influential in the barracks even though he has pending accounts with international justice.

