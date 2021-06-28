Like Chanel and Jacquemus before her, the Dior fashion house also decided to follow the fashion of minibags. These are the iconic bags of the brand which, for the occasion, have been adapted in a petite format. And they are much more spacious than they appear.

The first version “Mini” of an iconic bag had been launched by Chanel, who had proposed the classic quilted model of the maison but to scale reduced. Then it was time for the Chiquito of Jacquemus which, accomplices i social, was one of the most desired pieces of the season.

Now also Dior, with the wise guidance of creative director in the women’s sector, Maria Grazia Chiuri, has decided to transform i most iconic models in objects mini!

Dior: mini version bags arrive

Read also: Aurora Ramazzotti on Chanel Totti: she too still pays the consequences

The format will also be small but the price not so much. It goes indeed from € 1,500 up to € 2,600 for a size of approx 12 x 10cm. There palette of colors available, however, it really is vast and, in fact, it goes from red to the heavenly, from butter to powder pink, step for the smoke gray and the mint green.

Also models available are different: there is Lady Dior, unmistakable and iconic, entirely made of lambskin with Cannage stitching and embellished with “DIOR” pendants, the Saddle, in goatskin and with its hammered flap and “D” shaped stirrup, the Dior 30 Montaigne and the Dior Dear; all then have their shoulder strap adjustable.

In front of bags so small the question recurring is always one: how can I do it enter everything? Some insiders of the maison, thus, they took part in a funny video in which they show what each of them puts in mini bag.

What you choose to wear dreams, evenings summer or remember, however, the important thing is that there is room for keys, the lipstick and the credit card; you don’t need anything else!