The night insinuated itself to be rainy, torrentially rainy, as we know on May nights in Mexico City. The central patio of the Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso, the place where the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo met the muralist Diego Rivera, was decorated, among her historic murals, to receive the Cruise 2024 collection from the house of Dior. The catwalk was opened by a resounding cry in the voice of a mariachi woman: “You deserve a love with lightning bolts and flowers, a love without fear, from the past and its mistakes”, and the song began more than a parade, a declaration of love, of celebration, but above all, of defense of Mexican women.

As if invoking the audacity of Frida Khalo, who traveled to the United States at the beginning of the 1930s with her Tehuana skirts, wide at the hips, long and colorful, her huipiles (embroidered tunics) and her traditional shirts sewn in Oaxaca, the Maria Grazia Chiuri’s designs were filled with that spirit. On the catwalk, a pink dress with a wide flare accompanied by Texan boots (stars of the night) recalled the one the artist used in one of her self-portraits. On the fabrics, an animal house made of embroidered and printed monkeys and parrots recalled that exuberant Mexican fauna that was captured in her paintings. And the men’s suits, so typical of the Dior house, echoed the rebellion of a woman who, decades before there was talk of gender roles, was already wearing pants and jackets seeking to challenge what was expected with her dress. her.

With this catwalk, María Grazia’s dream comes true, the prediction comes true. The designer had put the name of Mexico —whom she has baptized a place of the soul or the place of the soul—, on the Dior table since 2016, when it landed in the French house.

One of the looks from the Dior 2024 cruise collection. YANNIS VLAMOS (YANNIS VLAMOS)

Mexico had gotten under her skin for many decades and she was finally able to sew that devotion into this cruise collection. She was inspired by the idea that it was the land where indecipherable rebels like the photographer Tina Modotti or the artists Remedios Varo and Leonora Carrington had finally found fertile ground to be entirely themselves. She was also deeply permeated by the images of Graciela Iturbide, the portrait painter who had captured the magnificent reality of the people of her land in black and white.

A flowery look on the Dior catwalk. photo: Yannis Vlamos

In addition, Mexico, evoked the memory of a deep internal shock that occurred in his youth when he saw a Frida Kahlo exhibition for the first time in Italy. That shudder materialized in this collection in the form of butterflies that, “like jewelers for a broken body”, landed on necklaces, on the endless braids of the models and on the sublime jacquards.

Fashion, art and crafts come together in the Dior collection in Mexico City. photo: Yannis Vlamos

“Grazia found many echoes in her own way of conceiving fashion, women and their bodies, in the ways in which Frida Kahlo went through the experience of disability, ethnicity, her political position, her gender identity and how she turned this into the engine of her style”, explains the Mexican curator Circe Henestrosa, who worked closely with the designer to bring this collection to life.

Invoking Frida is invoking Mexican crafts

In pink and with ruffles, one of the ‘looks’ of the parade. YANNIS VLAMOS (YANNIS VLAMOS)

The defiant airs brought by such an invocation of Frida Kahlo did not stay only on the catwalk. In the first row of the parade, seated in their traditional costumes —which dared to break the almost hegemonic silence of the blacks of the guests—, sat more than 10 Mexican artisan women and men who saw first-hand the pieces that they had worked with their hands.

“Frida put clothing and craft knowledge at the center of her Cruise 2024 creative process,” revealed María Grazia. YANNIS VLAMOS (YANNIS VLAMOS)

“Frida made her clothes, the textiles she chose, the very heart of her self-portraits, the photographs that were taken of her, erasing all barriers and making that Mexican material culture that she exhibited in each of her outfits become itself. art. It’s important to talk about this, because many times we don’t celebrate craftsmanship enough, and what Dior allows me to do is celebrate this knowledge. Many times craft is not seen as culture, but Frida put clothing and craft knowledge at the center of her creative process, and I want to work with that. It is in itself a narrative similar to that of Dior”, assures María Grazia.

It was precisely Frida’s wardrobe, the map that gave Dior’s cultural team clues to choose the craft techniques and the communities with which they would work. photo: Yannis Vlamos

It was precisely Frida’s wardrobe —revealed to the world in 2004, after 50 years of being locked in a bathroom on the orders of her husband Diego Rivera in mourning his death—, the map that gave Dior’s cultural team clues to choose the artisan techniques and the communities with which he would work. They were intense days of work with communities from Chiapas, Puebla and Oaxaca. More than six months of travel, contact and understanding with the artisans who, as Dior’s creative director usually does playfully, were invited to rethink and intervene in house icons such as the Bar Jacket or the Lady Dior bag.

The collaboration between Mexican artisans and the house of Dior, on the catwalk. photo: Yannis Vlamos

Pedro Meza, known as Don Pedro, together with other artisans from the Tzotzil communities of Zinacantán and San Juan Chamula, made overcoats and sash woven in cotton with thread embroidery. Remigio Mestas oversaw the creation of four traditional huipiles, which illustrate the unique weaving, dyeing, and embroidery techniques of four indigenous groups. Hilan Cruz was invited to collaborate on a series of shirts and dresses incorporating embroidery produced in his workshop, reflecting the flora, fauna, and cosmogony of his community. And Narcy Areli Morales put on the collection, birds, plants and other natural elements translated into geometric patterns.

The suit was also present at the Dior show. photo: Yannis Vlamos

“When I first saw the result of this collaboration I had to cry, and now that I see it it makes me want to cry again”, says the designer with red eyes, “it touched my heart, the language he speaks is so sophisticated , so excellent, it is a dream that has come true”.

Vibrant dresses in reds or pinks will celebrate color on the runway. photo: Yannis Vlamos

Mexican handicrafts are not worth more or less because a renowned brand like Dior has chosen them for their dresses, but what this bridge that has been created with the French brand together with Maria Grazia does achieve is to start creating a dialogue with others possible places of use, with other knowledge, with that other position in the front row in a parade that must be occupied by the owner of the hands that know how to do such excellent work. That intention that María Grazia seeks with this commitment from Dior is materialized: “That fashion, art and crafts are all three on the same level of hierarchy”.

One of the last ‘looks’ of the night. photo: Yannis Vlamos

“This conversation can get the tradition to stick and move into the future, because the risk is that we lose this knowledge. I am very sensitive to this concern, I am from the south of Italy where the tradition of passing on the knowledge of embroidery was lost, because the second generation found other interests and saw the heritage of their elders as something old, because the craft was seen as something domestic, something for women, whose hard work was not recognized”, explains the designer.

The designer María Grazia Chiuri bids farewell to the collection together with her models. Dior

From the hands of local artisans who complemented and exalted what they petit mains made with each of the suits from the Cruise 2024 collection in Paris, a climactic moment arrives. The closing of the parade, even with the rain lashing the old halls of the venue, leaves all attendees in silence. 18 models in white dresses embroidered with haughty phrases in red stand in the center of the courtyard. A new clamor embraces those dresses, this time in the voices of Vivir Quintana and Mon Laferte: “Every minute, every week, they steal our friends, they kill our sisters, they destroy their bodies, they disappear. Don’t forget their names, Mr. President.” María Grazia Chiuri is not silent, if she is in Mexico, inspired by it, unraveling her traditions, remembering the value of her artists, how not to make this last claim with her clothes: that the lives of the women be respected. women.