Tomorrow, at 2.30 pm, on the occasion of the show in attendance to be held during Paris Fashion Week, the long-awaited collection that Travis Scott has created in collaboration with Dior will be revealed. The capsule collection, so far kept top secret, has in fact been confirmed by some shots in which the rapper wears two really special garments.

The rumors about the collaboration between Travis Scott, American rapper also known for being the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner and the father of his daughter, e Dior chased by weeks. Finally, like this, the artist confirmed i rumors who approached him to the French maison and soon the public will be able to enjoy the exclusive collection signed by him.

The rapper, in fact, in these over he appeared wearing two heads made by him for the maison: a oversized t-shirt brown in suede and one t-shirt in which the logo has been transformed, using the typical font of the brand Cactus Jack. Kim Jones herself then revealed more details.

Dior: collaboration with Travis Scott is coming

On the occasion of the project in which Dior involved Travis Scott in the design of the men’s line Kim Jones enthusiastically spoke about his work with the rapper, with which the Spring / summer 2022 was made four hands.

There are various pieces who were born from this cooperation and, given the recent acquaintance between the singer and Thbo Denis, senior shoe designer at Dior, it seems that soon to public one will also be presented line of footwear.

In the years Dior gave birth to numerous collaborations, some of them with artists like KAWS, Daniel Arsham, Hajime Sorayama and Kenny Scharf.; it is the first time in absolute, however, that a singer to create new extraordinary pieces!

Travis Scott, however, he is not a rapper whatever! Not only is it related to one Jenner but he is himself immersed in fashion and, in fact, she recently posed for numerous campaigns and even received a prize from Parsons The New School For Design from New York.

Curious to see what will come out of this partnership?