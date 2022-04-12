“I didn’t know if I would be up to it.” Now that he knows, Alessio Dionisi looks back on his first day at Sassuolo and smiles. The humble attitude is the same and can be seen when we ask him if he does not wake up at night with the nightmare of arriving at the field and no longer finding the strongest players: “The only nightmare is to introduce myself here, find the gate closed and a person who tells me that Sassuolo no longer needs me “.