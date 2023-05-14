The statements of the Sassuolo coach released to the microphones of Sky Sport at the end of the match against Inter

At the end of Inter v SassuoloAlexei Dionysis commented the race to the microphones of Sky Sport. These are the statements of the technician: “Nightmare Lukaku? Let’s say yes, the quality of a single allowed Inter to finish ahead of the first. We played openly and created, more than them in the first, in the second we started well, then two deflections and we were down by 3. Then we put it back on its feet, I can only praise my parents”.

“We need cynicism which we lacked to get results, we had important chances, then in the second you can drop in intensity, then the changes… The pity is not having unlocked it which we deserved. We are on a good growth path, we are not the same as a few months ago, otherwise it would end 3-0”.

“We wanted to perform and get results, we knew we had to be perfect, we could defend better with Lukaku on the first goal. Ruan played a great game in the first half. Maybe many of my players deserve these stages, I hope so. Can Inter win the Champions League? I saw the neroverdi play very well against the nerazzurri.”

“Berardi? I don’t think he’s the only one to have made choices like this, to stay. He’s very mature and aware, he knows his character, it’s also a choice of life in some respects, a bit unusual, but this reality allows him to express himself for what he is. I still wish him the same in some respects, he is of a superior category, I just need to train him and see him… Renewal? I don’t know when, we spoke last week. When there will be decisions and confirmations, everyone will know. If Carnevali said so, it will be like this”.

