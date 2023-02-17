The words of the neroverde technician in the conference

Alexei Dionysistechnician of Sassuolomade some statements in the conference commenting on the defeat of the neroverdi against Naplesin the league.

Dionysus in conference — “We did good things in the first half. After the goal we conceded we had a chance and we took the post, then they created other chances. I saw the goal quickly, a goal rightly disallowed. Defrel was in an active offside situation, he was to be canceled but finishing 0-2 without scoring leaves us regret. Napoli deserved, we gave them something by playing openly, we knew it would be difficult but we wanted to stick to the chances we had. We lowered ourselves because sometimes we didn’t put the right pressure on their defenders. They can play long and short with quality and bring many players in the offensive phase. I believe more in the merits of Napoli than in our demerit, we were good at defending ourselves as a team, we could have been higher and in the second half we re-attacked. But we had a strong team in front of us, I don’t know if we could have played the match on a draw but I’m very satisfied with the performance of the boys the”.

About Berardi — See also Inzaghi: "The goal is to do better than last year. Handanovic will start as a starter" “Berardi was available, but we knew he wasn’t at 100% and I chose not to put him on. I would have liked to play it again with him on the pitch.”

On unexploited possibilities — “We created and finished less than we could, Napoli have a different quality. I didn’t think we could create so much after the 0-1 draw, I hoped so but if they had told me I wouldn’t have believed it. We deserved the goal for what we created , but Napoli deserved it. We have to be more cynical, if you don’t score you can increase the volume of the game, yes, but goals make the difference.”

On Carnivals — “AD Carnevali displeased? An assumption, he wasn’t displeased but limited himself to greeting the players and staff.”

On the domination of Naples — “The best win out of 38 matches, probably this year, due to what they’re doing, it seems that Napoli are the deserved favorites. Surely breaking the balance at the top can make the championship more exciting, but those who deserve more win and the Napoli is and has a great advantage. If it continues like this, it will be difficult to take it back. The children decide the team between the ages of 8 and 10, if Napoli wins, obviously the number of Azzurri fans will increase”.

Laurienté warned about the yellow card — See also Contacts with Ristic and that Lucci blitz in Florence: the background to the Vlahovic negotiation “He played an excellent game but didn’t score, he created a lot but it’s a pity he didn’t materialize. Regarding the yellow card, let’s say that there is a guilty concurrence, with another shirt he wouldn’t have been booked, but he could have been held back. I liked him more to see him booked for another foul, maybe on the first goal if we foul Kvara he doesn’t attack the area. However, we are young on these choices, I’m sorry I don’t have him for the next match”.

February 17, 2023 (change February 17, 2023 | 23:47)

