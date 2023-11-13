Savona – Mourning in the world of football. Dionigi Donati has passed away at the age of 99. He was the doyen of football coaches at the youth level. Until 4 years ago you could still see him on the “Ruffinengo” field in Legino, coaching his boys.

It was him to teach the fundamentals to Stephan El Shaarawy and immediately see a small sample. The friendship between the great old man and the champion of Genoa, Milan and Rome has never waned. Whenever he could the “Pharaoh” stopped by Ruffinengo to greet his first coach. The embrace between the two at the 2022 edition of the thirty-ninth edition of the Nando Cogno Trophy still remains in the memory.

Donati had a special memory of El Shaarawy: «One year he scored 132 goals. At 6 years old he made you win matches on his own and already at 10 he was producing numbers that aren’t even seen in Serie A. In forty-two years as a coach I’ve never seen someone like him.” For over thirty years he coached the Legino youth teams and before that he led the youth teams of Savona football.

He remembers it like this the president of Legino Piero Carella: «Donati has given a lot to our club by training our young people with his simplicity. He has always believed in El Shaarawy, so much so that he kept a little book noting all his qualities. With his passing I lose a great collaborator and a friend.”

Dionigi Donati who lived for years in Cairo Montenotte he leaves behind his son Norberto.