Singer Dion Cooper (29), who represented our country with Mia Nicolai at the Eurovision song contest last month, will temporarily cease his activities. His ‘battery’ is empty after the disappointing adventure in Liverpool and that is why he clears his agenda.

He reports this on Instagram on Thursday evening. The cause of his empty battery is “everything from the past few months,” he writes. “I was really looking forward to diving straight back into the studio and playing festival shows with my band this summer, but I can’t ignore the fact that I have to recover,” said the singer. ‘I think it’s a great pity, but health is number 1 and therefore clearing the agenda is the best decision now.’

The relatively unknown Cooper and Nicolai represented the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest with their song Burning daylight. A media storm arose when they played the song impurely during the first two live performances. Initially they blamed technical problems with their earphones, later the song was adapted so that it was easier to perform live. Nevertheless, they failed in the semi-finals. They finished thirteenth out of fifteen countries in the group. See also "Country father for children or the industry?" - ÖDP wants growth and meat

Nicolai responds with a heart emoji under the post of her “partner in crime,” as she previously called him. The two were an occasional duo and now continue solo. Nicolai recently released her single Walk and announced her first own concert at De Melkweg in Amsterdam.

Cooper and Nicolai were accompanied by colleague Duncan Laurence, who previously won the Eurovision song contest himself with Arcade. He was also ‘mentally exhausted’ after the disappointing adventure and took several weeks off. He did participate in the filming of the new season Dear singers.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Eurovision videos below: