in love with my car In his 1st up the mountain and the engine shattered, yet this Panhard is sensational: ‘That’s the fun’

When Pascal van Wieringen started digitizing old photos, he saw one of his dad’s at a Panhard. He thought it was a nice car and since he was looking for a challenging restoration project, he googled it. He saw that there was one Panhard for sale in the Netherlands. He drove there, fell in love instantly, and bought it.