Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/27/2024 – 18:53

Athlete Diogo Soares will be the only Brazilian in the men’s individual all-around final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris Olympics next Wednesday (30). He secured his place in the medal match by placing 19th – only 24 of the 96 participants advanced to the final. Born in Piracicaba (SP), the 22-year-old gymnast scored 81.999 points on the six apparatuses. Brazil also had Arthur Nory, bronze medalist at Rio 2016, who was eliminated in the horizontal bar competition by finishing in 13th place (12.900 points) – only the top eight on each apparatus were guaranteed qualification.

IT’S OFFICIAL: WE HAVE THE FIRST BRAZILIAN GYMNAST QUALIFIED FOR A FINAL IN PARIS 2024, gymnastics community! Diogo Soares advanced to the Men’s Individual All-Around Final in 1️⃣9️⃣ position! THAT’S RIGHT! The Brazilian is among the 24 most complete athletes of the Games… pic.twitter.com/xTzelcJggZ — Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (@cbginastica) July 27, 2024

Related news:

Diogo’s best score was in the vault series: 14.200. In the others, he obtained 13.033 (rings), 14.133 (fixed bar), 13.933 (parallel bars), 13.100 (floor) and 13.600 (pommel horse).

“We reduced the difficulty level of the series to make it cleaner, so we could win in math. The score we achieved is something that was already in our goal. It is a more comfortable result to go to the final”, said the São Paulo native, in a statement to the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (CBG).

Diogo Soares’ coach, Daniel Biscalchin, is confident that the gymnast can increase his score in the final.

“Now we will have four more days to train and fix some mistakes. We will be able to increase the difficulty to get an even better score”, predicted the coach.

Arthur Nory makes a mistake on the bar and only gets a score of 12.900, leaving him out of the final. #ArtisticGymnastics Gaspar Nobrega/COB#TimeBrazil #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Legl86t54x — Time Brazil (@timebrasil) July 27, 2024

Nory says goodbye to the Paris Games

World champion on the horizontal bar in 2019 and gold medalist at last year’s Pan American Games in Santiago (Chile), Arthur Nory seemed in disbelief at the mistake he made during the horizontal bar series, the only event he competed in at the Paris Games. At the beginning of the event, Nory made a small pause that resulted in a loss of points.