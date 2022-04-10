Monday, April 11, 2022
Diogo Jota: See the Portuguese goal with Liverpool vs. Manchester City

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
in Sports
Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Liverpool.

The goal of the man who replaced Díaz in the starting line-up was in the 13th minute.

The match between Manchester City and Liverpool started with great emotions from the start.

Belgian Kevin De Bruyne put the ‘citizens’ ahead with a superb shot in the fifth minute. The Portuguese Diogo Jota was the one who tied the game on the 13th minute of the first half.See here Diogo Jota’s goal in Manchester City vs. Liverpool.

