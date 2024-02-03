Diogo Jota admitted he and his Liverpool team-mates were “shocked” by the news that Jurgen Klopp will leave the club at the end of the season.
Klopp confirmed last week that he would step down as manager at the end of the current campaign. His technical staff will also leave, while sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has already left after the end of the January transfer market.
During his public announcement, Klopp revealed that he communicated his decision to Liverpool's board of directors in November. In statements to To Ball In his native Portugal, Jota said the German's decision took the players by surprise.
“It was a shock for everyone, that's the reality. I don't think anyone in the locker room expected to hear news like that, especially because this season is going so well,” he said.
“But it's not up to us to make that decision, just accept it. It will be a problem later, knowing who will be the coach next season and so on.”
“We still have a lot to fight for this season. So we have to focus on what we have to do on the field and also, in a way, make his legacy more colorful with some trophies. That's what we want, so as we wanted before he announced his decision, because obviously we always want to win.
Jota has been in good form for Liverpool since returning from a muscle injury at the end of December, scoring five goals and adding three assists in eight games after returning to full fitness.
Liverpool continue their quest for a farewell Premier League title for Klopp with a trip to Arsenal on Sunday. The Reds could end the week eight points clear if they win at the Emirates Stadium and rivals Manchester City lose at Brentford on Monday night
