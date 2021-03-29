Diogo Jota does not seem to have been unemployed for three months. The 24-year-old Portuguese talent was the best of his team in the controversial game against Serbia. The phantom goal and that the Portuguese team allowed itself to equal a 0-2 in favor, has reduced the role of the Liverpool player. It should not be like that. In the previous one, there was expectation in Portugal about the election of Fernando Santos in the vanguard positions. With Cristiano untouchable, it remained to be seen how the coach completed the two ends and rounded the center of the field after Portugal almost touched the ridiculous in Turin against Azerbaijan. Finally, Bernardo Silva occupied the changed right-foot profile and Diogo Jota did the same in the other sector.

Between them, precisely, the 0-1 was built. Bernardo Silva assisted Diogo, who headed the net. Then they also headed 0-2, before Serbia even managed to equalize. The great victim was João Félix. The Atlético player stayed on the bench and left for Liverpool only with 6 minutes to go. Santos prefers Diogo and the player agreed with him. He prefers it because he sees him more complete in the defensive phase, faster to run against and with more punch. Against Azerbaijan, a weaker rival, neither João nor Diogo were starters. It was the opportunity to gauge the growing momentum of both André Silva and Neto. But they did not convince. João Félix had fifteen minutes without much significance, but it seemed that against Serbia he could be the chosen one. It was not like that and Diogo Jota did not miss his opportunity. The former Atlético has returned hungry and eager to also prevail in a team where there is plenty of talent in his position and whose great rival is João Félix, who has had much more recognition than the former Wolverhampton because he did stand out in a great Portuguese. But Jota also knows how to feed on that lack of faith, the fact that many do not believe in him in the same way.

One of them was EA Sports. Last November, the footballer complained when asked about his FIFA 21 rating. The game kept him with the same score as the previous year, ignoring the 16 goals he had scored last year. “They didn’t even bother,” Jota explained on a visibly upset television show when asked about that fact. “I think they were surprised when I switched from Wolverhampton to Liverpool, they thought I was going to stay in Wolverhampton and then they didn’t even bother to update my card, I saved the data from last season. Despite being one of the best scorers in the league. Europa League and everything, they didn’t even bother to do it “, stated the player on TVI. Now he has yet another reason to vindicate himself. This has happened to Jota several times in his career. At Atlético he did not make his debut and at Porto he was not a permanent fixture. Wolverhampton rescued him and Klopp saw something in him. In the November break, João Félix started the two most important games against France and Croatia. In addition, it marked Andorra. Jota started only against Croatia, where he precisely assisted João Félix. The light of the mattress has diminished and Jota has not lost his opportunity. The Liverpool player signs a goal every 93 minutes with his team. The mattress is at one every 291 ‘, although that is not the only way to measure them on the field.