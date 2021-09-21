Hobby

With a height of 1.94 meters and playing in the forward position, Diogo de Oliveira -new signing of the Liga MX Pumas- has all the earmarks of being a great header; however, this footballer comes from the past hard where he even had to work as a barbecue at the popular fast food restaurant, McDonald’s, in order to live.

De Oliveira comes to Mexican football from the Uruguayan club Plaza Fortuna, where he scored six goals in 14 dates and after the rescission of Gabriel Torres, the university team will look to the Brazilian for their answer to the lack of a goal.

However, before having a chance to shine in Liga MX and in Uruguay, Diogo de Oliveira – despite his 1.94 height – went through many difficulties to reach a First Division club in Brazil, so had to briefly abandon his dream of being a star to stand behind a grill and make hamburgers at McDonald’s.

“I worked at McDonald’s I was without a club and I was studying, but it was very difficult, that’s why I worked making sandwiches. It’s easier to score than burgers, I was there for five months and then I got a club. If I would go back to McDonald’s? Never again, “said the forward in an interview.

He also revealed that during his initial step became unpaid for several months so his parents had to send him money to survive.

“I was five months without payment in some clubs. How did I support myself? My mother and father sent me money to continue when I no longer had anythingToday, thanks to God, we are much better. “

De Oliveira, aware that his height is an advantage

Being a forward and reaching two meters high is an advantage, especially when it comes to corner kicks or set pieces, something that Juan Ignacio Dinneno’s new teammate in Pumas is fully aware of.

“I like to help with the brand, I have a good aerial game, I am fast and I have skill too. I am tall, but I have ability, “he assured.

Given the lack of goals in Pumas -only six goals in nine games- the arrival of the Brazilian attacker could be a benefit for university students and his quest to climb positions to fight for playoff spots.

