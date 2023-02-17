Real Madrid continues to plan the rearming of the squad, there are areas of the field where the team from the capital of Spain requires a renewal, since its protagonists of years have already reached the point of seniority and with the passing of the weeks and their state physical and sporting is going down and that inevitably reduces the progress of the club and the achievement of the successes to which they are always obliged within the white house.
One of the areas of the field where the club has been showing deficiencies in the area of the right side for a couple of years, Dani Carvajal is not the same player that he was in his best time within the squad and this has been noticed when the player has to go head to head with quality wingers and a superior physique, for this reason, the meringues have been probing the full-back market for a couple of years and today they are very interested in one in particular.
Thus, he reports that Madrid welcomes the signing of Diogo Dalot from United to be the generational replacement for Carvajal. The Portuguese renewed for another year with the Red Devils by unilateral decision of the English team, however, the player has lost weight due to the good moment of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and that fact could lead him to seek his departure this summer although it would no longer be as a free agent, but through a sale that would leave income for Manchester’s coffers.
#Diogo #Dalot #mind #Real #Madrid
