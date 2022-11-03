FC Barcelona is in search of a right back, the markets pass and the culé team is still unable to resolve that pending. Right now within the squad they have a couple of options, the one adapted to the area Sergi Roberto and the newcomer Héctor Bellerín, however, neither of them ends up convincing in the long term and their departure in the following summer is not ruled out when your contract ends.
For this reason, the culés have a wide list with options to search in the following two markets, although there is a name that today attracts more than the rest, the Portuguese Diogo Dalot, who already knows of Barcelona’s interest and who could be closer than ever from Barcelona, because at Manchester United they are already thinking about his replacement.
Erik Ten Hag confirmed that United are looking to sign a right-back in the coming days and the name in the club’s orbit is Englishman Max Aarons. This movement of the Red Devils could be due to the insistence and closeness of Barcelona for Dalot, for whom they are willing to pay next summer, while the ‘Red Devils’ will have to sell if they do not want to lose him for free in the summer of 2024 Jorge Mendes is the player’s agent and this situation puts him even closer to the hands of Joan Laporta.
