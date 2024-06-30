Step.- Luis Manuel Rodarte Jr. has been ordained a priest at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in El Paso by the Diocese of El Paso.

Originally from El Paso, Luis, 33, initially pursued a career in medicine after graduating from Father Yermo High School.

However, he felt a deep spiritual calling that led him to pursue theological studies and pastoral service.

Father Ivan Montelongo, Director of Vocation Ministry, expresses great joy at the ordination of Luis Rodarte, emphasizing his importance to the local church and his inspiring impact on young people and seminarians throughout El Paso.

Following his ordination, Father Luis Rodarte will embark on his priestly ministry at St. Pius X Parish in El Paso, beginning a new chapter in his spiritual journey and service to the community.

