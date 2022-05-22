The diocese of Den Bosch will receive a relic of Titus Brandsma, who was canonized last Sunday. It is a piece of a habit worn by Father Karmeliet. The relic will be carried into St John’s Cathedral in Den Bosch on Sunday during a national celebration of thanksgiving for canonization. Later this year, the relic will be placed in a new bronze statue of Saint Titus in the cathedral.

