The Diocesan Court stripped Andrei Kuraev of the rank of Protodeacon for insulting Archpriest Alexander Ageikin, who died from the effects of coronavirus, it is reported on the site Moscow City Diocese.

It is noted that on April 21, Kuraev posted an insulting description of Ageikin on his blog in Live Journal.

The court revealed in the protodeacon’s statements “signs of blasphemy against the church.”

Formerly Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill banned the protodeacon in the ministry. When making the decision, not only insults against Ageikin were taken into account, but also other complaints against Kuraev.

Recall that the rector of the Yelokhovsky Cathedral, Archpriest Alexander Ageikin, passed away on April 21, 2020. The cause of death was complications caused by coronavirus infection.