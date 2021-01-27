Dinosaurs Research: Chicks of a well-known dinosaur tribe were border collie-sized and “innate hunters”

This is the first time that scientists have access to the early developmental fossils of a well-known monster tribe. Such findings are rare.

Tyrannosauridaedinosaur family the chicks of the dinosaurs that belonged to them were innate hunters, he says University of Edinburgh recent research.

Scientists have been able to deduce this from the jaw and nail fossils of immature dinosaurs, from which they have already significantly resembled adult individuals.

The same dinosaur family includes perhaps the most famous monster lizard, familiar from the big screen Tyrannosaurus rex. Extensive research has been done on the dinosaurs of the tribe, which is why their anatomy, diversity, and evolution are widely known.

A study published in the Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences on Monday says that TyrannosauridaeHowever, very little is known about the fetuses and early developmental stages of the genus. The study is based on the first such fossil finds, according to Reuters.

Researchers according to the fossils found belonged to two species of dinosaurs of the tribe, which can be characterized as smaller “cousins” of Tyrannosaurus rex.

The fetal jawbone, estimated to be 77 million years old and three centimeters long, probably belonged to the daspletosaurus. That fossil was found in Montana, USA. The nail fossil, about 72 million years old, was again found in Alberta, Canada and may have belonged to an albertosaurus.

According to the study, the jawbone already contained traits recognizable to the adult individual. In addition, it was concluded from the bones that the dinosaur chicks were larger than any other tribe when hatched: about a meter high – that is, according to the researchers, the same size as the border collie, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

In addition, the researchers concluded using 3D modeling that the dinosaurs hatched from an approximately 40-centimeter egg. Remnants of such eggs have never been found, he says US channel CNN.

TyrannosauridaeTribal lizards lived in the Asian and North American regions during the Late Cretaceous.

An observational image by Greg Funston, a researcher at the University of Edinburgh, shows two dinosaur babies of the family Tyrannosauridae, the size of which is based on new fossil finds. Pictured on the left is an adult Albertosaurus and on the right is Greg Fuston himself.­

Edinburgh university paleontologist and director of research Greg Funston said the researchers were amazed at the similarity between the jaws of fetuses and more advanced dinosaurs. The fetuses also already had noticeable working teeth.

“While we can’t draw the whole picture, what we see is very much reminiscent of adults,” Funston said according to Reuters.

According to him, it appears that those monstrous lizards were “innate hunters” with some key qualities from the outset that allow for a strong bite.

“It looks like they were ready to hunt soon after birth, but we need more fossils to find out how soon it actually happened,” Funston said, according to Reuters.