Dinosaurs | A Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton is being auctioned in Switzerland

This is the first T-Rex auction in Europe and only the third worldwide.

67 million the year-old skeleton of the Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur will be auctioned in Zurich, Switzerland, reports news agency AFP.

The dinosaur named “Trinity” will be sold at the Koller auction house on April 18. It is the first such transaction in Europe, and only the third worldwide.

The price of the 3.9 meter high skeleton has been estimated at 6–8 million Swiss francs, i.e. 6.1–8.15 million euros. However, according to Koller’s auction house, this is a fairly moderate assessment, says the person in charge of Koller’s collection related to the history of natural science Christian Link.

“[Trinity] is one of the most magnificent T-Rex skeletons in existence, well preserved and wonderfully restored,” said the chamber.

Link says he hopes a museum will buy the skeleton.

Skeleton consists of the skeletons of three different T-Rex individuals, but its skull is from one and the same individual. The skeleton was donated to Koller by a private person.

The bones were dug up between 2008 and 2013 in Montana and Wyoming, USA. According to a study published in the journal Nature in 2021, only 32 full-grown Tyrannosaurus Rex skeletons have been found in the world. Most of them are in the collections of various institutions.

Two T-Rex skeletons have previously been auctioned worldwide. Both were sold at Christie’s auction house: one in 1997 for around 7.9 million euros and the other in 2020 for around 30 million euros.

Last year, Britain’s Christie’s, which has auction houses in many countries, pulled out of a sale in Hong Kong over alleged inaccuracies about the bones of a third skeleton unearthed in Montana.