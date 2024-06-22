Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/22/2024 – 14:04

New species of dinosaur with giant horns was discovered in a swampy area of ​​Montana, USA. Lokiceratops rangiformis “boasts the largest frilled horns ever seen” and is named after the Norse god. A new species of herbivorous dinosaur with large horns, called Lokiceratops rangiformis, was discovered in an excavation in a swampy area of ​​Montana, in the United States, the few kilometers from the border with Canada, announced this Thursday (20/06) the scientific magazine PeerJ.

This new dinosaur “boasts the largest frilled horns ever seen on a ceratopsian [infraordem de dinossauros]”, explained paleontologist Joseph Sertich, from the Smithsonian Institution and Colorado State University, and one of the authors of the research.

More than 78 million years ago, Lokiceratops inhabited the swamps and plains along the eastern coast of Laramidia, present-day western North America.

This four-legged dinosaur had two curved horns over 40 cm long just above its eyes, a frill [placa óssea parecida com um escudo] ornamented with at least 20 horns [incluindo um par assimétrico de chifres curvos em forma de lâmina, cada um com cerca de 61 cm de comprimento]about 6.7 meters long, had more than 200 sharp teeth for cutting through vegetation, and weighed about 5 and a half tons.

Loki’s horned face

The unique features of Lokiceratops rangiformis, according to experts, are the absence of a nose horn, a pair of enormous curved, blade-like horns on top of the frill – the largest ever found on a horned dinosaur – and an asymmetrical tip. in the middle of the frill.

The blade-like horns, which evoke the weapons wielded by the trickster god Loki in Norse mythology (popularized in Marvel’s version), helped inspire its scientific name, which also references the location where the fossils will be located: the Museum of Evolution in Denmark .

The second name, rangiformis, refers to the different lengths of the antlers on each side of the frill, similar to the asymmetrical antlers of caribou and reindeer.

The centroaurines

The fossil suite in which Lokiceratops was found reveals that the new species shared its environment with four other horned dinosaurs, two of them close centroaurine relatives with similar ornaments – Medusaceratops and Albertaceratops.

“Previously, paleontologists thought that at most two species of horned dinosaurs could coexist in the same place and time. Incredibly, we identified five living together at the same time,” said another study author, Mark Loewen, a paleontologist at the Utah Museum of Natural History and professor in the Department of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Utah.

The scientists’ analysis suggests that a subfamily of horned dinosaurs, the centroaurines, underwent rapid evolution and lived in relatively small geographic areas across the island continent Laramidia.

The study of this new species was funded by the Museum of Evolution in Denmark, the University of Utah and the National Science Foundation.

Lokiceratops was discovered and excavated by Mark Eatman in spring 2019 and is now on display at the Museum of Evolution in Maribo, Denmark.

Research-quality replicas are also on display at the Royal Ontario Museum in Ontario, Canada, and the Utah Museum of Natural History in the USA.

as (Efe, Reuters, OTS)