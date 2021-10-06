THE ceratopsids they are a family of dinosaurs with a mighty structure, whose most famous exponent is the triceratops. They were endowed with long horns which, depending on the species, had a different conformation. A research team, studying the fossil remains of a specimen found twenty years ago, has discovered a new species of herbivore.

The study was carried out by scientists from theUniversity of Bath, in collaboration with the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science.

The bone findings consist of craniofacial and skeletal portions of the specimen, discovered in late Cretaceous rocks at Lake Hall, New Mexico. At the time of the discovery, in the 90s, the remains had been attributed to another member of the ceratopsidae family, the Torosaurus. After twenty years, thanks to the review work conducted by Sebastian Dalman, Spencer Lucas, Steve Jasinski And Nick Longrich, it was possible to re-evaluate the finds and attribute them to a new species, unknown to science.

The species, named Sierraceratops turneri, differs from other dinosaurs with similar characteristics, especially in the conformation of the horns upper, shorter and more massive, and other bony structures.

From the analysis of the finds, it was possible to estimate the size of the skull of the specimen in over a meter and a half and a creature length more than 4 and a half meters. The species, related to the famous Triceratops, there is an antecedent of 6 million years.

Further analyzes made it possible to classify the behavior that, typical of the members of the family to which he belongs, led him to live in groups of several specimens, developing in the ecosystems of the late Cretaceous, in what is now the North America South-western. Its archenemy was the most ferocious predator among the dinosaurs the T.rex.

The localization of the fossil remains has allowed the researchers to frame the expansion of the species in the southwestern portion of North America, allowing to evaluate also the development of related species and related in the continent.

Nick Longrich, researcher at the University of Bath, on the species diversification who inhabited the area, he said “Part of the reason dinosaurs have become so diverse is that they have specialized in different habitats, just like modern birds and mammals.”And continuing “These were different species adapted to the local climate, plants, predators and diseases which gave them an advantage against invaders from other locations.“.

The ecosystem hosting the new species of ceratopsid was characterized by a milder climate than today, lush with forests, rivers and marshes. This ecosystem was of the rain type, allowing the development of plant and animal species typical of the biome, such as palms and alligators. It stretched for thousands of kilometers to present-day Canada and was equipped with a ‘incredible biodiversity.

