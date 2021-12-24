A well preserved dinosaur embryo was found inside a fossilized egg; the fossilized dinosaur embryo came from Ganzhou, in Jiangxi province in southern China, and was acquired by researchers in 2000.

Researchers at the Yingliang Group, a stone mining company, suspected it contained egg fossils, but put it in storage for 10 years, according to a press release, however when construction of the Yingliang Stone Natural History Museum began, the boxes of unearthed fossils were sorted.

“Museum staff identified them as dinosaur eggs and saw some bones on the broken cross section of one of the eggs.”

he said in a press release Lida Xing of the China University of Geosciences, Beijing. Inside, a hidden embryo was found, which they named “Baby Yingliang“.

Learn more about the dinosaur embryo

L’embryo is that of oviraptorosaurs birdlike, part of the theropod group, with this last term meaning “beast foot”, however theropod feet usually resembled those of birds, and the latter are descended from a lineage of small theropods.

By studying the dinosaur embryo, the researchers found that the dinosaur assumed a characteristic tucked-up posture before hatching, which had been considered unique to birds, with the study being published in the journal iScience.

The researchers say this behavior may have evolved through non-avian theropods and, Waisum Maof of the University of Birmingham, UK, said:

“Most of the known non-avian dinosaur embryos are incomplete with disjointed skeletons. We were surprised to see this beautifully preserved embryo inside a dinosaur egg, lying in a bird-like posture. This posture had not been recognized before in non-avian dinosaurs. “

While fossilized dinosaur eggs have been found in the past 100 years, find out a well-preserved embryo is very rarethe researchers said in the release.

The posture of the embryo had not previously been seen in non-avian dinosaurs, which is “particularly remarkable because it resembles a modern late stage bird embryo.”

Researchers will continue to study the rare specimen in even more depth, and will attempt to imagine its internal anatomy. Some of its body parts are still covered with rocks, after which their findings can also be used in further studies of fossil embryos.

