‘Dinosaur claw’ found by woman has vets confused

Veterinarians reported that they could not identify which animal corresponds to a claw that a woman found in the garden of his house in the United Kingdom.

For the woman, as reported by The vanguardit was a mutilated “dinosaur claw”, or something similar from an unknown animal.

The woman who found the claw is called Laura Moorcroft, 36 years old. She and her husband found the remains at her home in Flintshire, Wales.

“We had just come back from a walk and my husband noticed it in the grass. It looks prehistoric to us: a scaly, lizard-like claw. We’re big fans of Jurassic Park, so we instantly thought it was from a dinosaur,” Moorcroft told The mirror.

Moorcroft sought a more qualified opinion in the face of doubts about the origin of the claw and contacted the Chester Zoo (England) and a nearby veterinarian.

reviewed The vanguard that, in principle, both maintained that it came from a bird, but even they could not agree on the species.

“One said it was like a pheasant and the other a turkey, so we still don’t know anything,” said Moorcroft, who wondered: “And if it came from poultry or some kind of game bird, what happened to it?” the rest of the animal, and how did the claw end up in that place?”

Some people claimed that the claw resembles that of a velociraptor, and some even joked that it was from the movie monster seen in 1984’s Gremlins.

