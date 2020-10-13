Ten meters in length, 3.5 meters in height: Big Sarah’s skeleton wows the crowd. The carnivorous teeth of this allosaur, ancestor of the dinosaur, recalls the famous T-Rex made famous throughout the saga Jurassic Park by Steven Spielberg. Almost 70% of his original bones were found in the United States in the lands known as Badlands in the state of Wyoming. Soon to be auctioned, this incredible piece is estimated at around one million euros.

A real business has been created around these dinosaur remains. On April 11, 2018, an allosaurus yet less impressive than Big Sarah finally snatched up 1.4 million euros, taxes included. The tyrannosaurus remains the most popular dinosaur, the one that attracts all eyes and fascinates fans. On October 6 in New York, a private collector took out the checkbook to obtain one of the most complete skeletons in the world. Amount of the transaction: 27 million euros.

The JT

