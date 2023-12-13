Great-great-grandfather of the Minister of Justice and Public Security helped d. Pedro 2º against the movement known as “Cabanagem”; Dino is the son and grandson of a lawyer and judge

Appointed by Lula to the STF, the minister Flavio Dino (Justice and Public Security), 55 years old, comes from a family that has always had close connections with power. If his name is confirmed by the Senate for the Federal Supreme Court, however, he will be the first to occupy the highest Court in the country.

The information about Dino's family was collected by José Barros Filho in a dissertation by UFMA (Federal University of Maranhão) in 2007. Here is the complete of academic work (PDF – 2 MB).

Dino descends from a traditional family from Amazonas, the Tapajós.

The patriarch, Francisco Manuel Antônio Monteiro Tapajós (1815-1877), owned land on the banks of the Tapajós River and helped the then emperor D. Pedro 2nd to defeat Cabanagem (read below).

What was the Cabanagem or War of the Cabanos – a revolt that lasted from 1835 to 1840. It was composed mainly of indigenous people, black people, slaves and mixed-race people in the then province of Grão-Pará (which is today the State of Pará) shortly after Brazil's independence. They protested for better living conditions.

As a reward, Dino’s great-great-grandfather was proclaimed “Hero of Tapajós” by the emperor. He entered politics, became a provincial deputy and in 1894 held the presidency of the Provincial Assembly of Grão-Pará. This opened doors for the following generations:

the grandfather by Dino – Dino's grandfather, Nicolau Dino de Castro e Costa (1900-1976), graduated from the then Faculty of Law of Pará in 1920. He then went to Maranhão, where he entered the legal career at a time when positions in the Judiciary were appointed by politicians. He became a judge and 1 year later, he was appointed judge of the Court of Justice of Maranhão;

– Dino's grandfather, Nicolau Dino de Castro e Costa (1900-1976), graduated from the then Faculty of Law of Pará in 1920. He then went to Maranhão, where he entered the legal career at a time when positions in the Judiciary were appointed by politicians. He became a judge and 1 year later, he was appointed judge of the Court of Justice of Maranhão; Dino's father – Sálvio de Jesus Castro e Costa (1932-2020) also graduated in law from the Faculty of Law of São Luís. Historical records show that he also worked as a journalist, having been an editor and reporter for Associated Diaries and columnist for the newspaper The State of Maranhão. He was elected councilor at age 22 (1954) and state deputy (1962). He had his political rights revoked by the military dictatorship in 1964, accused of “exercise of communist activities”. Flávio Dino has already said, in interviews, that the military's persecution of his father was important in shaping his political ideology. In 1966, he joined the Treasury Department of José Sarneywho governed Maranhão from 1966 to 1970. Five years later, he was appointed State Attorney in the government of Pedro Neiva de Santana (1907-1984).

Dino has 3 brothers. One of them is jurist Nicolao Dino de Castro e Costa Neto, who holds the position of deputy attorney general of the Republic.

FLÁVIO DINO’S TRAJECTORY

Flávio Dino graduated in law in 1990 from UFMA (Federal University of Maranhão). Course completion project had as its theme the right to strike in Brazil and was supervised by his brother, Nicolao Dino. He completed a master's degree in law at the Federal University of Pernambuco from 1999 to 2001.

Now Minister of Justice and Public Security, Dino passed the competition for federal judge in 1st place and held the position from 1994 to 2006. He was also a professor of law at the Federal University of Maranhão (1994-2002) and at the University of Brasília (2002- 2004).

presided over the Help (Association of Federal Judges of Brazil) from 2000 to 2002. From 2007 to 2011, he was a federal deputy. During this period, he was deputy leader of the PC do B in the Chamber and was a member of the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee.

From 2011 to 2014 he was president of Embratur. In 2014, he won the elections for the government of Maranhão, a position where he remained until 2022. He was elected senator in 2022, but took leave at the beginning of 2023 to take over the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, appointed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).