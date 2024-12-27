After the approval this December of the agreements between the Government of Aragon and the Government of Spain for the call of the Teruel Investment Fund (FITE) for 2024the distribution of the 60 million of euros, contributed equally by both entities.

One of the main items, equipped with 16.75 million of euros will be used to support the large strategic projects such as Dinópolis, the Teruel airport and the Alcañiz-Motorland Motor City. Precisely, looking to the future and with the next increase in the amount of FITE, projects that generate impact in the territory will continue to be promoted.

Teruel airport will receive 7 million euros

In addition, FITE 2024 contemplates actions for medium and small-sized local entities exceeding 16 million euros. For its part, the line of Support for social, sports and leisure facilities will receive 13.24 million euros, while that of Support for social cohesion will have just over 8 million euros.

According to the data presented at the press conference after the Government Council, the Teruel airport will be one of the initiatives that receives the greatest boost as it is the recipient of 7 million euros.

A large part of the financial allocation will also be allocated to aid strategic projects in tourism for local entities, which will receive 6.2 million euros and which will go out to competitive competition, as well as the investments in provincial roadswho will receive 5.5 million euros.

The 2024 FITE, the latest to be approved in recent years, will thus allow action on transport infrastructure, in addition to contributing to the development of business initiatives and environmental investments, social cohesion and cultural initiatives. Likewise, funds will be allocated to support rural areas with problems of depopulation and democratic recovery.