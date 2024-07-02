Dinoi (Aepi): “Gangmastering, a situation out of control: here’s how to fight it”

First the dramatic death of the Indian farm worker Satnam Singh in the province of Latina. Then the discovery, in Veneto, of 13 agricultural workers employed in the fields up to 14 hours a day. It is enough to set off more than one alarm bell. Affaritaliani.it asked for an opinion from Mino Dinoi, president of Aepi (Confederation of European Associations of Professionals and Businesses).

Mr. President, recently, a tragic event has shaken public opinion: the death of the young Indian, Satnam Singh, an irregular laborer who was left in front of his house in a deplorable state, bloodless and with his arm cut off in a box. What is your opinion on this matter and what should be done against gangmastering?

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated fact, it is a plague that directly affects 230 thousand workers in the Italian countryside. In fact, many are the people exploited in our country, without a contract and without rights: of these, 55 thousand are women and 30% are not non-EU migrants, but Italian or EU citizens. The picture of the Observatory (Placido Rizzotto of Flai-Cgil) that has been monitoring gangmastering and agro-mafias in our country for years, matches the Istat findings. The Agro Pontino and the province of Latina are among the areas where the exploitation of farm workers is most rooted. But they are not the only ones, as also demonstrated by the seven arrests between the provinces of Caserta and Naples for illicit intermediation of non-EU workers paid 2 euros per hour. The geography of gangmastering covers all of Italy: from the Capitanata of Foggia to the Piedmont countryside of Saluzzo, from Ragusa to Metapontino, from Fucino in Abruzzo to Veneto. The death of Satnam Singh has shaken consciences, a dramatic episode that highlights the brutality of gangmastering. The person responsible for such an inhuman act must pay dearly. It is not admissible in a civilized state that such or similar acts of violence and exploitation occur. The responsibility also extends to the gangmasters who organize and manage the exploitation of workers. The investigations must identify all the subjects involved in the chain that allowed this crime.

What legal action can be taken against the perpetrators?

There are various legal actions against those responsible for gangmastering. The first is arrest and criminal trial: the individuals directly involved must be arrested and tried for serious injuries, attempted murder and violation of labor laws. Another tool involves the investigation and arrest of gangmasters. In this case, law enforcement must launch in-depth investigations to identify the gangmasters responsible for recruiting and exploiting workers, proceeding to their arrest and prosecution for gangmastering and human trafficking. There is also the confiscation of assets: Law No. 199 of 2016 provides for the confiscation of assets of gangmasters and companies that benefit from gangmastering. This measure aims to economically hit those who exploit workers. Finally, there is the possibility of incriminating companies that use exploited labor and can be prosecuted criminally and civilly. They must be obliged to compensate workers and to respect ethical work standards.

To prevent similar events from happening again, we need to step up countermeasures at various levels. What are the first steps to take?

First, it is essential to strengthen regulations. Although Law No. 199 of 2016 introduced severe measures, it often happens that they are not applied or there is operational interference from other provisions, such as the Bossi-Fini. The necessary controls are not carried out, which, facilitated by the use of technologically advanced methodologies, should be frequent to map a timely and precise knowledge of how the phenomenon is organized at a territorial level. More rigorous application and harsher sanctions are needed for those who exploit workers. To prevent such tragedies, combined actions between local and national institutions are needed, operating on multiple fronts. The first is the strengthening of inspections, to increase the number of labor inspectors and improve coordination between law enforcement agencies to monitor agricultural areas. Advanced technologies can be used to monitor agricultural areas. It is also essential to improve collaboration between law enforcement agencies, local authorities and non-governmental organizations for a more widespread and effective control of the territory. It is also necessary to implement protection programs for workers who report gangmastering, guaranteeing their anonymity and safety. Create legal and social assistance desks in the main agricultural centers. These desks can offer concrete support to exploited workers and act as a reference point for complaints and reports. Another valuable support is to offer tax and commercial incentives to companies that adopt ethical certifications and respect workers’ rights. It is necessary to introduce educational programs in schools to raise awareness among young people on the problems of exploited labor. Finally, it is urgent to raise awareness among workers on their rights and on the available protection avenues through multilingual campaigns.

And what about agricultural companies? What role can they play?

Farms must take responsibility for ensuring decent working conditions. Promoting ethical certifications, establishing supply chain agreements that respect adequate labor standards, and adopting social responsibility policies are essential steps. In addition, companies should work with authorities to report situations of exploitation.

Finally, what can we citizens do?

We citizens can do a lot. Informing ourselves about the origin of the products we buy and choosing ethically certified ones can help fight gangmastering. Not only that. The MLPS has activated the National Portal of the Undeclared Work (PNS) with Ministerial Decree 19/12/2022 n.221, as the only platform for the results of all inspections, for effective planning of inspection activity as well as for monitoring the phenomenon of undeclared work throughout the national territory. (PNRR M5- art. 19 DL36/2022). In the same Ministerial Decree, at point “B.2.1 – Sanctioning System” there is provision for “..“name and shame” campaigns, aimed at making public the names of companies that employ undeclared or irregular labor, thus acting on the reputational profiles of companies and clients”. Raise awareness within the Ministry of Labor to make such data public and, through media campaigns, spread knowledge of it to increase consumer preference towards virtuous companies or those that respect human and labor rights. Only through coordinated and incisive action will we be able to eradicate this form of modern slavery and promote a fairer and more sustainable economic system.