The President announced that the minister will remain in office until the date to participate in the event that will remember the episode in which extremists invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) confirmed this Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023) that minister Flávio Dino will be in charge of the Ministry of Justice until January 8. That same day, Lula intends to hold an event, with the presence of the leadership of the Three Powers, to remember the episode in which extremists invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary. Dino will leave his position to become a minister at the Federal Supreme Court. His inauguration is scheduled for February 22nd. The MJ's executive secretary, Ricardo Cappelli, will be provisionally in charge of the ministry until the new head is appointed by the president. Among those considered for the position are the special secretary for Legal Affairs of the Civil House, Wellington César Lima e Silva, the former minister of the STF Ricardo Lewandowski, the attorney general of the Union, Jorge Messias, and the minister of Planning, Simone Tebet .