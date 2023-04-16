Magistrate compared the State of the South with the North and Northeast regions of Brazil in a session of the TJ-PR

the minister of Justice and Public Safety, Flavio Dinosaid this Saturday (15.Apr.2023) that he will forward to the CNJ (National Council of Justice) and the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) the case of Judge Mário Helton Jorge, of the TJ-PR (Court of Justice of Paraná).

Last Thursday (13.Apr), the magistrate said during a session at the 2nd Criminal Chamber of the State that Paraná is “higher” on cultural issues in relation to the North and Northeast regions of the country.

On Twitter, minister Flávio Dino said that a “Anti-racist justice in Brazil”.

“That is why we are going to send to the CNJ and the MPF the case of the judge who propagated that a State has a “superior cultural level” to other regions, in a discriminatory approach. We consider that the conduct can be classified in the Law 7716/89“wrote the head of Justice and Public Security.

Law 7716/89 establishes:

Article 1 – In accordance with this Law, crimes resulting from discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin shall be punished;

Article 2 – a) – Injure someone, offending their dignity or decorum, due to race, color, ethnicity or national origin

Pity – imprisonment, from 2 (two) to 5 (five) years, and a fine.

Mário Helton Jorge’s statement was made in a session on tax crime that lasted almost 4 hours. He started the speech by saying “critical” to allegations of this type, as there would be no “no interest of the State to punish the party, but to pressure it to pay”.

During the speech space, the judge stated that it happens “a generalized theft”.

“And this in Paraná, which is a state that has a higher cultural level than the North of the country, the Northeast, etc., etc. It is a country that does not have the political game of other states. Here in Paraná, it is a shame”declared the judge.

Watch (32s):

O Power360 did not find any contact information for federal judge Mário Helton Jorge or the TJ-PR. The space remains open for demonstrations.