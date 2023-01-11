The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said this Wednesday (11.jan.2023) that he intends to create support centers for victims of crimes in all states, whether committed or suffered by police officers. The measure will be taken to the States through Susp (Single Public Security System).

On Friday (Jan 6, 2023), Dino determined that the family of Genivaldo de Jesus, who died of asphyxiation in the trunk of a PRF (Federal Highway Police) vehicle in May 2022, be compensated.

In an interview with Power360, the minister stated that it will be a policy of the new government to have a support line for victims. According to him, multidisciplinary centers will be created with financial help from the federal government.

“Victims of violence need it, police or not. We decided, with this case, to set an example. Because it is a corporation linked to the Ministry of Justice”he said, referring to Genivaldo.

According to Dino, the initiative has already been implemented in Maranhão, the state that governed from 2015 to 2022. “And I think it’s a serious experience, because it avoids the so-called revictimization. So you have a person who is the victim of violence, in this case barbarity. And you say to that person ‘look, go to court and wait 10 or 15 years to receive some kind of compensation’. See, it’s never full reparation, unfortunately”, declared.

