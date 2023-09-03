Istill undecided. As in previous competitive games, Eintracht only scored late against 1. FC Köln. The goal, scored on Sunday in the 87th minute by newcomer Niels Nkounkou, was important because it was 1-1 on the third day of the game.

Coach Dino Toppmöller’s team, who for the first time in the Bundesliga had to get by offensively when Randal Kolo Muani went on strike, had been lagging behind against weak Cologne for a long time. Only when the carefree playing Nkounkou pulled off with power and heart, the FC was hit.

“We played a great game today and should have won it,” said Markus Krösche in his analysis. The sports director of Eintracht showed incomprehension that referee Florian Badstübner only allowed four minutes to play despite many injury breaks. “Sorry, that’s crazy.” Eintracht might even have scored the winning goal, because in the second half and especially in the urgent final phase it was only Frankfurt who were trying to improve the result. Goalscorer Nkounkou was delighted with the draw.

“It was fabulous. I couldn’t have imagined it better. I want to help the team.” Toppmöller said the 1-1 draw “was more than deserved from behind”. The Eintracht coach was proud of “how the boys tore themselves up on the pitch for Eintracht Frankfurt. That with Kolo was a crazy action. The boy abandoned the group.”



Niels Nkounkou scores the equalizer for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Of course, two days after the crazy transfer deadline, Kolo Muani was the defining topic. One hour before the home game against Cologne, Krösche took the time to present his view of things in the catacombs of the arena.







“In the end there was no alternative,” said the sports director on the “club decision for the overall future of the club” to let the striking Frenchman go for the record fee of 95 million euros, a “very, very large sum that helps us enormously”. “It would have been difficult to integrate Kolo,” said Krösche about the reasons for giving in to advertising. The model of signing PSG striker Hugo Ekitike in return was scrapped for financial reasons.

Shabby behavior

It would have upset the salary structure because of the Frenchman’s high demands. “After all, I have a responsibility for the club and the salary structure,” said Krösche. The possibility of signing Victor Boniface or Elye Wahi weeks ago in order to be prepared for the likely eventuality of Kolo Muani’s departure was discussed in management circles and rejected.

“We would have taken too big a risk if we had done something earlier. We would have put our financial future under pressure,” said Krösche. The 42-year-old also makes it clear that he would have put a stop to the departure of Rafael Borré with the knowledge he had on Friday evening. “We wouldn’t have agreed to the loan three hours later,” says Krösche. “You have to be that honest.”