Nominated by Lula, he had 11 votes less than Cristiano Zanin and the biggest rejection ever recorded in the CCJ

The name of the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dinofor a vacancy in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) was approved this Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) in the Senate with the lowest number of votes in favor among the members of the current composition.

The President's nominee Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received 47 votes in favor and 31 against. Two abstentions were recorded. The score ties with the current Minister of the Court André Mendonça, appointed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2021.

Mendonça had the same number of votes in favor as Dino, but received 1 more vote against in the plenary than Lula's minister.

However, in the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Upper House, Dino had the biggest rejection among senators ever recorded in the commission, with 10 votes against, against 9 for Mendonça. The STF minister had 18 votes in favor and Dino, 17. The vote precedes the plenary.

Of the current ministers who make up the Court, Luiz Fux had the highest number of votes in favor of his nomination, with 68 votes in 2011. Cristiano Zanin, former lawyer and the 1st nominee in Lula's 3rd term, received 11 more votes than the 2nd choice of the current president, with 58 votes in favor.

Dino and Mendonça's score was 5 votes less than that of the 3rd least voted voter – minister Edson Fachin, who received 52 votes in favor and 27 against. The lowest rejection recorded among current ministers was in the vote by minister Cármen Lúcia, who had 1 vote against the nomination.