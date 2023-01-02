The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino (PSB), was sworn in on the afternoon of this Monday (2.jan.2023). The ceremony took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Brasília.

In his speech of 22 minutes and 41 seconds, Dino said that his ministry will be of national peace, “the search for true peace which is the fruit of justice for all”.

He also spoke in defense of independence and harmony between the powers. “The harsh words, aggressions and attempts to intimidate the Judiciary are in the past, replaced by harmony and dialogue”, said. “Only fascists want to exterminate those who think differently”.

Dino exalted the Judiciary, for having, according to him, guaranteed the democratic rule of law “in such a difficult time”.

The minister mentioned 3 lines of action of the Ministry of Justice: combating inequality, protecting the Constitution and defending democracy.

The Minister of Justice spoke about responsible gun control. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed a decree that began the process of restructuring the country’s gun control policy. In practice, the measure reduces access to weapons and ammunition.

“Terrorist acts, crimes against the democratic rule of law, incitement of animosity between the armed forces and constitutional powers and civil institutions are political crimes, very serious, non-bailable, non-limitable and will be permanently on the table of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security”declared the Minister of Justice.

Dino demanded a definitive solution for investigations into the death of councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol), in 2018, in Rio de Janeiro.

“Minister Anielle said [Franco, irmã de Marielle e ministra da Igualdade Racial do governo Lula] and her mother, it is a matter of honor for the Brazilian state to undertake all possible and appropriate efforts, and the Federal Police will act in this way, so that this crime is definitively unraveled and we know who killed Marielle and who had Marielle Franco killed that day in Rio de Janeiro”

Participating in the ceremony:

minister Rosa Weber, president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court);

Bruno Dantas, President of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors);

minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, president of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice);

minister Lelio Bentes Corrêa, president of the TST (Superior Labor Court);

Beto Simonetti, President of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association);

Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), governor of the Federal District;

Carlos Brandão (PSB), governor of Maranhão;

Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship)

Dino, 54, is a lawyer and teacher. He was a federal deputy for Maranhão in 2007, when he was affiliated with the PC do B, president of Embratur from 2011 to 2014 and governor of Maranhão, from 2015 to 2022. In June 2021, he migrated to the PSB to contest the Senate election in 2022 and was elected with 62.41% of the valid votes in the state.

The minister was announced for the position by President Lula on December 9.

WHO IS FLAVIO DINO

Flávio Dino, 54 years old, was born in São Luís (MA). The new minister is the son of Sálvio Dino, former state deputy and mayor of João Lisboa (MA). Him died in 2020 due to covid-19. Dino is married and has 4 children. Marcelo Dino died in 2012 at the age of 13.

The future minister is a lawyer and professor of law. He was a judge from 1994 to 2006 – the year he ran for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies.

From 2007 to 2010, he served as a federal deputy for Maranhão. In 2008, he ran for mayor of the capital São Luís, but lost to João Castelo.

In 2010, he ran for governor of Maranhão. He was defeated by Roseana Sarney. In 2011, he assumed the position of president of Embratur (Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism).

He left the command of Embratur in 2014 to run again for the government of Maranhão. He won in the 1st round with 63.52% of the votes. In 2018, he was re-elected in the 1st round with 59.29% of the votes.

The government of Flávio Dino was marked by the management of the covid-19 pandemic. Maranhão recorded the lowest number of deaths per million.