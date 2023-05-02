Minister said that placing text contrary to the project in the platform’s search engine can configure “abusive practices”

the minister Flávio Dino (Justice) said this Monday (May 1, 2023) that it will sue the National Consumer Secretariat against the Google and the twitter for allegedly influencing users to disinformation about the PL of fake news (2,620, from 2020). On his profile on Elon Musk’s social network, Dino he spoke in analyzing “possibility of setting up abusive practices”.

In your twitter profilethe minister replied to the profile Sleeping Giants Brasilwho shared a print from the main page of Google, where there is the following sentence: “The bill of fake news can make your internet worse”. The profile also stated that Twitter would be withdrawing users from the air to “to disturb”.

In the Google search engine, whoever clicks on the phrase is redirected to a text contrary to the proposal being discussed in the Chamber of Deputies.

The post shared by Dino states that “the big techs are afraid of losing their fortunes gained over the devastated lives of our children, and are using everything to try to stop the PL”.

Technology companies have already spoken out against the proposal, including on the point that determines the remuneration of journalism vehicles with more than 2 years of existence for the content produced.

Director of Government Relations and Public Policy at the Google Brazil, Marcelo Lacerda, defined the proposal as vague for not explaining what would be a fake news. In textthe company also claims that the bill protects those who produce disinformation, in addition to threatening freedom of expression. The company also called for more debate on the topic before making hasty decisions.

Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, says that not defining what journalistic content is can give more power to “malicious people”.

The PL was approved in the Senate and has been pending in the Chamber since 2020. The issue has returned to the spotlight since Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) assumed the Presidency in 2023. The PT is in favor of mechanisms to increase the transparency of big techs and curb the spread of misinformation. There is also concern about content that may encourage violence in schools.

The bill should be voted on Tuesday (May 2) in the Chamber of Deputies. At least 257 votes in favor are required for approval. If it passes, the text will return to the Senate.

