By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Justice Minister Flávio Dino said that all those who participated in the invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília, which he called “terrorist” acts, will be arrested and face penalties that could exceed 20 years.

“The people who participated in these acts, wherever they are, will be arrested in the act,” said the minister at a press conference. “There are still people unfortunately talking about continuity of terrorist acts… They will not be able to destroy Brazilian democracy”.

Dino added that the invasions and depredations are “terrorism” and “coup d’etat”.