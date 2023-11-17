Dino says the term “drug lady” was a newspaper invention

Luciane Barbosa declared on Wednesday (Nov 13) that she did not know the nickname; she is married to the man appointed as leader of the Red Command in Amazonas

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinostated that the term “Amazonian drug lady”, nickname given to Luciane Barbosa Farias, was an invention of the newspaper The State of S. Paulo. The nickname would be related to the fact that Luciane is the wife of the man appointed as leader of the Comando Vermelho faction in Amazonas.

“The reporter who wrote the story confessed, and later deleted it, that he was the one who created the name ‘drug lady’. He who created it. He invented it. He said that”, he declared in an interview with journalists on Thursday (Nov. 17, 2023).

The expression would have been used for the first time by the newspaper on Monday (Nov 13). In an interview with journalists on Tuesday (Nov 14), Luciane stated that she had never been called that and became aware of the term through the news. “I was never known as ‘drug lady’, but as ‘Lu Farias’“, he said.

She has been married for 11 years to Clemilson dos Santos Farias, “Uncle Scrooge”. He is appointed as one of the leaders of the Red Command in Amazonas and He was convicted of money laundering, association with drug trafficking and criminal organization. He is currently serving 31 years in Tefé prison (AM).

Luciane, who presides over an NGO focused on prisoner rights, was received twice at the Justice ministry in less than 3 months and met with government congressmen throughout the year. The minister stated that he will not fire the advisors who participated in hearings with the Amazonian woman.

Flávio Dino responded ironically to requests for him to be removed from office due to the episode.

“Impeachment? I even feel embarrassed. How am I going to suffer a supposed impeachment for an act that is not mine, for an act of a third party, an act that, in turn, is not criminal. There is no crime in criminal law of receiving a person, holding a meeting with a convicted person”, he declared.

The minister reiterated that secretaries Elias Vaz and Rafael Velasco did not know Luciane and were not wrong in receiving her.

“Then they say: ‘but she was condemned’. Lie. It was received in March, the conviction was in October. When you look at this story, it’s not really about anything.”

