Estadão Content
09/18/2023 – 21:13

Justice Minister Flávio Dino said this Monday, 18th, that he will request an investigation by the Federal Police (PF) into the ‘financial flow’ of Operation Lava Jato.

The investigation must focus on the management of judicial deposits and fines from collaboration and leniency agreements signed by the task force.

“(The PF will) investigate the origin and destination of the money, where the money came from, how it came, and where it went. And if there was, in origin, in use, in destination, any illegality”, stated the minister.

The investigation is one of the first developments of the extraordinary correction carried out by the National Council of Justice (CNJ) in the 13th Federal Criminal Court of Curitiba, birthplace of the operation, and in the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF4), court of appeal from Lava Jato.

Flávio Dino confirmed that he received a copy of the audit today. The minister stated that, when appointed by the CNJ, he is obliged to submit the case to the Federal Police.

“If I receive a document from the CNJ, as I actually did, with a narrative of crimes, it is not that I can, I must, I am obliged to send it to the Judiciary Police so that they can carry out the investigation”, he stated.

The CNJ inspection pointed to signs of irregularities in the approval and control of collaboration and leniency agreements concluded in Operation Lava Jato. The document cites a ‘chaotic management’ of fines and raises suspicions about the destination of amounts negotiated with whistleblowers and companies investigated for corruption at Petrobrás.

The Minister of Justice also informed that he will consult other bodies of the Executive Branch, such as the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) and the Federal Revenue Service, to form a working group with the function of debating rules on whistleblowing and leniency agreements and cooperation. international legal. The initiative was also a suggestion from the CNJ.

As shown by the Estadão, the report of the extraordinary correction must still be used to open disciplinary procedures in the Internal Affairs of the National Council of Justice regarding magistrates and employees of the Federal Court in Paraná. Judges and judges are silent because they did not have access to the full audit. When contacted, TRF4 informed that it will not comment.