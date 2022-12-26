Future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino stated that the security procedures for the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be reassessed and reinforced after the attempted terrorist act with an explosive device in Brasília. In a publication on social media this Sunday night, the 25th, Dino assured that Lula’s inauguration will take place “in peace” and that “the fight against terrorists and rioters” will be intensified.

“President Lula’s inauguration will take place in peace. All procedures will be reassessed, with a view to strengthening security. And the fight against terrorists and rioters will be intensified. Democracy won and will win”, wrote the former governor of Maranhão in a publication on his social networks.

Although he has not officially assumed the position, Dino closely follows the unfolding of the bomb located by the Military Police of the DF on an access road to the International Airport of Brasília. According to the Civil Police investigation, the main suspect of manufacturing the device, 54-year-old George Washington de Oliveira Sousa from Pará, admitted to being a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro and intended to cause “turmoil” to draw attention to his cause. The involvement of others is under investigation, but police believe he did not act alone.

Earlier, in other publications, Dino stated that the “patriot camps” had become “terrorist incubators”, and added that measures were being taken and would be expanded. The future head of Justice also said that he would propose that the Attorney General of the Republic and the National Council of the Public Ministry form special groups to “combat terrorism” and “irresponsible weaponry”.

The investigation into the explosive device is under the responsibility of the Civil Police of the DF, but the current Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, said that he called on the Federal Police to monitor the investigations and act “within the scope of its attributions”. The only name linked to Bolsonarism to officially comment on the case, Torres asked that official conclusions be awaited for due accountability.

Since Bolsonaro’s defeat, supporters of the current government have camped at the Army’s headquarters in Brasília, and in other buildings linked to the military in several cities across the country. Without accepting Lula’s victory, some insist on asking for a coup by the Armed Forces to prevent the PT party from taking over the government.