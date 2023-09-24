Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/24/2023 – 15:34

The Minister of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), Flávio Dino, said this Sunday (24) that the situation in Bahia “is one of the biggest public security challenges in Brazil”. According to the minister, the federal government continues in dialogue with the state government to try to stabilize the situation in the state.

“We have spoken with the governor [Jerônimo Rodrigues]with the secretary of security [Marcelo Werner], so that there is an improvement, an improvement of these actions. It is a very challenging, very difficult situation. What we, in the federal government, did at this time was to strengthen the presence of the Federal Police to support these actions. Above all, aiming at pacification. Unfortunately, criminal organizations have become much stronger in recent years, they have increased access to weapons throughout Brazil, due to a wrong policy in our country”, he said after participating in a tribute to Father Júlio Lancellotti, in the capital of São Paulo.

Violence

After the death of a federal police officer on September 15, a police operation was launched in Bahia that has already accounted for at least nine deaths in situations presented as confrontation. The police officer was participating in Operation Fauda, ​​conducted by the Integrated Force to Combat Organized Crime (Ficco) of the Federal Police (PF) and the Public Security Secretariat of Bahia (SSP-BA) against a criminal organization involved in drug and weapons trafficking, homicides and robberies.

In August, the quilombola leader and ialorixá Mãe Bernadete, aged 72, was murdered in the Quilombo Pitanga dos Palmares, in the municipality of Simões Filho, metropolitan region of Salvador (BA). In addition to the investigation by local authorities, the Federal Police also opened an investigation into the case. Three men were arrested on suspicion of participation in the crime.

Dino said that at the moment the federal government is supporting actions that help solve homicide cases, as a way of trying to contain violence in the state. “The most important thing right now, without a doubt, is not actually carrying out trials, it is good investigations, good actions, so that we can have a stable situation, at least in Bahia. Today, it is undoubtedly one of the biggest public security challenges in Brazil,” he highlighted.