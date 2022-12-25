The future Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid this Sunday (25.Dec.2022) that the protesters’ camps in front of Army barracks are “terrorist incubators”🇧🇷 dino talso urged authorities to act against “political crimes”.

Dino made the statement while criticizing the businessman suspected of placing a bomb on a road that gives access to Brasília Airport. He was arrested on Saturday night (Dec. 24, 2022) by the DF Civil Police. According to the corporation, the 54-year-old man participated in the capital of acts in support of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Yesterday’s serious events in Brasilia prove that the so-called ‘patriotic’ camps have become incubators for terrorists. Measures are being taken and will be expanded as quickly as possible,” Dino said in his profile on twitter. Since October 30, supporters of Bolsonaro have held protests against Lula’s victory in the presidential election.

The future minister criticized armamentism —one of the main flags of Bolsonarism— and stated that “overcoming it is a priority” of the next government.

In addition, he praised the work of the Civil Police of the DF with the arrest of the suspect, stated that the delegate Andrei Rodrigues, appointed as general director of the PF, follows the unfolding of the episode and endorsed that “there will be no amnesty for terrorists, their supporters and financiers”.

“Explosive device”

The Military Police of the Federal District was called on Saturday (24.10) around 7:30 am to investigate an explosive device in a box found on the road that gives access to Brasília Airport. The artifact was not blown up by the police.

The suspect, who did not have his name released, was arrested overnight, in an apartment in the Southwest, central region of the DF. He declared that he intended to blow up the artifact. At the scene, the police seized two shotguns, 1 rifle, 2 revolvers, 3 pistols, 5 explosive emulsions, ammunition and camouflage uniforms.

EN fears intimidation

The political group of the elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) fears that militants will feel intimidated by Bolsonarist demonstrations and will not attend the inauguration of the PT, scheduled for January 1 at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília.

On December 12, an act by people opposed to Lula’s inauguration ended with buses and cars burned. Days earlier, on December 5, a group promoted an act outside the Meliá hotel, where the president-elect is staying in Brasília.