Video with the Minister of Justice’s statement during Fufuca’s inauguration circulates on the networks; Bolsonaro questioned

The Minister of Justice, Flavio Dinoused his social media profiles this Friday (September 15, 2023) to explain what, according to him, was a phrase “taken out of context” during a brief conversation with the Minister of Sports, André Fufuca.

A video circulating on the networks shows Dino and Fufuca hugging at the inauguration of the new head of Sport on Wednesday (September 13th). The Minister of Justice says the following: “I don’t have money, but I do have that police force”.

Watch (22s):

Dino stated in his profile on X (formerly Twitter) that in the conversation with Fufuca he was referring to the Safe Stadium Project, a partnership to be signed with CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) on Wednesday (September 20th) and which aims to promote safety in football stadiums. “I joked with Minister André that he would provide the money and I would allocate police personnel”he declared.

For the Minister of Justice, sharing the video “edited” would have the intention of “cause a ‘scandal’”. He questioned whether whoever shared the video is “planning to invade and break up football stadiums” or if “It is the well-known vocation for lying”.

Dino also stated that “there are extremist politicians or former politicians who get nervous at the mere mention of the word ‘police’”.

Although the Minister of Justice does not name names, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) there was shared the video 79 minutes before the president’s minister’s demonstration Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He posted the following on his profile: “One minister of justice saying to another: ‘I don’t have any money, but I have that police’”.

Bolsonaro asked if it is “that” which is considered democracy and independence. “What the hell is this?”. It is worth noting that it is not possible to know the context of Dino’s speech just from the video shared by the former president.