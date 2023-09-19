Council document concluded that there was “chaotic management” with financial agreements at the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid this Monday (September 18, 2023) that he will send the report of CNJ (National Council of Justice) on the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba – the forum in which the Lava Jato cases are concentrated – to be analyzed by the Federal Police (Federal police).

In the document, the national inspector of Justice, the minister of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) Luis Felipe Salomão, concluded that there was “chaotic management” in Lava Jato financial agreements. He proposed the creation of a working group in partnership with the Ministry of Justice to investigate the case.

Dino announced the information on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) this Monday: “I will send the National Internal Affairs report for analysis by the Federal Police, regarding possible crimes perpetrated regarding the allocation of financial resources handled by ‘Lava Jato’”.

The CNJ identified a possible “collusion” of judges and prosecutors to allow Petrobras to pay for agreements abroad that would return to the exclusive interest of the MPF. Understand the step-by-step instructions mentioned in the partial audit report: