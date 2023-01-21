Minister of Justice stated that there are “strong indications of the crime of genocide” against indigenous people of the ethnic group

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said this Saturday (21.jan.2023) that he will determine the opening of an investigation in the PF (Federal Police) to investigate the issue of indigenous people of the Yanomami ethnic group in Roraima. He was part of the president’s entourage Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) who visited the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous Land to monitor the situation.

“President Lula determined that the laws be complied with throughout the country. And let’s do this in relation to the criminal suffering imposed on the Yanomami. There are strong indications of the crime of genocide, which will be investigated by the PF”Dino said.

In announcementthe Ministry of Justice informed that as of Monday (23.jan) the PF should start the investigation to determine the responsibilities and punish the culprits.

On Friday (January 20), the Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in the Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria.

Lula was in Roraima this Saturday and announced emergency measures to face the health crisis. Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) will start to reinforce the assistance to indigenous people from Monday (23.jan).

After the visit, the president said that he did not know the situation of the Yanomamis in the region. According to the Chief Executive, the group is treated in a “inhuman” in Roraima.

“I had access to some photos this week. They effectively shook me because we cannot understand how a country that has the conditions of Brazil leaves indigenous people abandoned as they are here”declared Lula.

The President stated that should return to Roraima in March for a meeting in the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous Land. He also said he intends to bring transport and medical care to the village.

In a speech alongside the ministers of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, and of Health, Nísia Trindade, Lula also spoke of ending “any illegal mining”even on land authorized for research.