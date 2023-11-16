According to the minister, the dismissal of advisors who participated in the hearing with Luciane Barbosa would not be “fair”

The minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid this Thursday (16.Nov.2023) that it would not be “fair” dismiss the advisors who received Luciane Barbosa Farias, called the “drug lady in Amazonas”, at the ministry’s headquarters. She is married to Clemilson dos Santos Farias, known as “Tio Patinhas” and appointed leader of Comando Vermelho.

“Did the secretaries who received it commit any illegal act? Did the secretaries commit any crime? What did they supposedly benefit the Red Command? You need to have a little responsibility and seriousness. I have command of my team, I trust my team and I do not dismiss a secretary unfairly. If I did that, the person who would be demoralized wouldn’t be the secretary, it would be me”, he stated. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo,

“Obviously it is political despair on the part of those who are dissatisfied with the fight against organized crime that we are doing.”, added Dino.

According to the newspaper, the statement was made by the minister at an event in Ceará. Flávio Dino was in the State this Thursday (Nov 16) to participate in different events related to public security. He also received the title of citizen of Ceará at the State Legislative Assembly and participated in an interview with journalists with the governor Elmano de Freitas (PT-CE).

The appointments were not on the Ministry’s official agenda, but were publicized on Dino’s social networks.

O Power360 contacted the Ministry of Justice’s press office to confirm the statements, but did not receive a response at the time of writing this report. The space remains open.

LUCIANE BARBOSA FARIAS

The “drug lady”, as Luciane Barbosa is known, has been married for 11 years to Clemilson dos Santos Farias. He is the leader of the Red Command in Amazonas and was the “number 1” of the State police until he was arrested in December 2022.

Luciane was received twice in the last 3 months by advisors from Dino’s ministry. She participated in hearings with secretaries Elias Vaz and Rafael Velasco, in March and May of this year, with the ILA (Associação Instituto Liberdade do Amazonas).

According to the Amazonas police, the organization, in which she holds the position of president, works on behalf of Comando Vermelho prisoners and is financed with money from drug trafficking.

