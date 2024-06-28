In the opinion of the Supreme Court minister, it is “odd” to defend that judges isolate themselves from society

Minister Flávio Dino, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), responded to criticism about the carrying out of the 12th Lisbon Legal Forum, in Portugal. Organized by minister Gilmar Mendes (STF), “Gilmarpalooza” brings together ministers from higher courts, judges, lawyers and businesspeople. It has been criticized by society and the press, and called “Judicial lobby”which would constitute an illegal practice.

Dino participated in the panel “Constitutional jurisdiction and separation of powers”. He began his speech by thanking the organizers for the initiative of the meeting which, according to him, brings discussions “fundamental for Brazil”.

“[O evento] is a profession of faith in democracy, since the plurality that exists here in the audience [com a presença de diferentes setores sociais] and at the tables it shows this fundamental commitment to the democratic regime, which has political pluralism as a fundamental premise”.

The minister assessed the criticism as “weird”, understanding that judges should not isolate themselves from the rest of society.

“It’s an anomalous, strange, strange vision, I would say, to see today in part of Brazilian society that sitting in the same auditorium as lawyers, teachers, businesspeople, academics and magistrates would be something negative.. In my opinion, it is something very atypical, very strange, it sounds very bad to my ears, because it seems reminiscent of a time when magistrates closed themselves off in negative isolation for their own reflection on their role and their legitimacy.”, he concluded.

“GILMARPALOOZA”

O 12th Lisbon Forumpromoted by Gilmar in Portugal, is a tradition and was named “Gilmarpalooza” – a combination of the names of the dean and the music festival Lollapalooza originated in Chicago (USA) and whose Brazilian version is held every year in São Paulo with a multitude of bands from many places.

Host of the Lisbon event, Gilmar invited all the ministers of the STF – who were divided:

The initial program included all the STF ministers. The official document with all the forum panels and their participants had been published by Power360 on June 13. After publication, the event organizers contacted this digital newspaper and said that it was still a preliminary list and subject to change – although there was no reservation in the file regarding this possibility.

Below are the updated numbers for “Gilmarpalooza” – in parentheses, the number of authorities from each sphere of power that were included in the initial schedule:

5 STF ministers (there were 10);

12 STJ ministers (still 12);

2 TCU ministers (there were 7);

1 TSE minister (there were 5);

5 Lula ministers (there were 14);

4 State governors (there were 9);

5 senators (there were 8);

Arthur Lira + 5 deputies (there were 7).

WHO PAYS

The Supreme Court has repeatedly stated that it does not pay the costs of private travel for ministers, who are free to accept invitations to lectures and seminars. It is not clear this time whether each authority present at the forum will pay their own expenses or whether the organizers will pay for their flights, accommodation and meals.

The Court’s responsibility is to pay for the security of ministers, no matter where they are. Even if traveling for a private activity, all 11 magistrates have the right to be accompanied by a police officer.

Barroso had said on June 10 that there is a “lack in understanding” with the ministers’ travels and that they live “castellated”. called it “pet peeve” criticism of Toffoli, who went to London to watch the Champions League final and took a security guard – at a cost of R$39,000.

In 2021, the Power360 showed that the Supreme Court magistrates had 32 security guards in Brasília, 16 in São Paulo, 4 in Rio and 7 in Paraná. The annual cost was R$7.9 million per year. Currently, however, the values ​​are not clear on the STF website and it is not known exactly where each minister was with their security guards.

In Brazil, the ministers of the country’s highest court are not required to annually disclose reports of their private activities, unlike what is done in the United States (understand in this text).

US Supreme Court justices have been pressured about their relationship with the private sector. North American newspaper editorials and civil society have been critical of how judges act in private activities. There is a growing feeling that the actions of judges may represent a conflict of interest.

WHO ORGANIZES THE FORUM

The theme of the 2024 forum is “Advances and setbacks of globalization and new frontiers: legal, political, economic, socio-environmental and digital transformations”.