Minister of Justice says that “there is no restriction in this regard”, the mandate of the current PGR ends in September

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said this Thursday (2.Mar.2023) that the triple list for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) indicate a future new PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) is just one “possibility” is that “no restriction” so that the name is linked to it.

“Will President Lula, a priori, reject the triple list? No. We will receive the triple list, the names will be examined. However, there is no dogma, there is no imposition that these names will be exclusively [aceitos]”, Dino said in interview to the wow.

“When you talk about the most voted [da lista tríplice], I always remember: there is one most voted, which is the President of the Republic, who had 60 million votes. Therefore, he has democratic legitimacy and the constitutional legitimacy to make the choice”, completed the minister.

In January, in an interview with Power360Dino had already said that Lula will be able to choose an attorney general of the Republic outside the triple list for the succession of Augusto Aras.

The mandate of the current PGR ends in September. The entity that represents prosecutors draws up a list of 3 names most voted by peers to present to the government, but the president is not obliged to choose one of them. In previous administrations, Lula stuck to the list.

The appointment of the PGR, which needs to be approved by the Senate, is considered strategic because it is up to the head of the MPF (Federal Public Prosecution Service) to propose cases against the President of the Republic.

Watch (2min15s):