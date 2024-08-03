STF Minister celebrated the Brazilian team’s bronze medal; from the images, he is an orange belt in the martial art

STF minister Flávio Dino used his X profile (ex-Twitter) this Saturday (3.Aug.2024) to share a video showing him fighting judo. “A day of victories for our country at the Olympics, which I followed with joy”wrote Dino.

Dino posted the video on the same day that Brazil won the bronze medal in team judo, after beating the Italian team. In total, Brazilian judo won 4 titles at the Paris Olympics:

gold – Beatriz Souza;

– Beatriz Souza; silver – William Lima;

– William Lima; bronze – Larissa Pimenta and mixed teams.

DINO IS AN ORANGE BELT

The video is only 11 seconds long. It is not possible to say exactly when it was taken, and Dino did not say either. It shows the Supreme Court minister wearing the top of his kimono, an orange belt and black pants. He strikes another judoka, wearing a blue kimono.

Watch the video of Dino fighting judo (11s):

“A day of victories for our country in the Olympics, which I followed with joy. I was especially thrilled with the victory of the judo team, a sport to which I dedicated myself for many years. After many decades, I still remember some of the movements, as ‘constantly proven in the records’”says Dino’s full message.

The orange belt is intermediate in judo. Above it are the green, purple, brown and black belts, in that order.